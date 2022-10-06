Barclays Cuts Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Price Target to GBX 325

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from GBX 358 ($4.33) to GBX 325 ($3.93) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 386 ($4.66).

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

Shares of BAB opened at GBX 285.60 ($3.45) on Thursday. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 273.20 ($3.30) and a one year high of GBX 371.40 ($4.49). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 323.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 324.54. The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 839.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

