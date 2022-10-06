Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Trading Up 45.1%

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 45.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.03. Approximately 126,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 50,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Banxa Trading Up 50.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.45.

About Banxa

(Get Rating)

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges. The company offers a conversion widget/API product to third parties who require fiat on-and off-ramps that allows to embed its product into the crypto ecosystem. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banxa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banxa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.