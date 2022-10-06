Bank of America Reiterates Underperform Rating for The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Bank of America in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CG. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

NASDAQ CG traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $27.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,085. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $25.79 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 38,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,471,986.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,094,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,426,219.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 38,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,471,986.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,094,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,426,219.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $177,819.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 630,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,311,622 over the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $785,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 225,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

