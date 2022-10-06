Bank of America Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Blackstone (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $125.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BX. Barclays assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.83.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.34. 20,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,279,500. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,161,423 shares of company stock worth $86,730,717. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048,383 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 117.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,801 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Blackstone by 135.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

