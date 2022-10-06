Bank of America Raises Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $332.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $262.00 to $332.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised Albemarle from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $295.79.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $276.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 124.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $308.24.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after buying an additional 959,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after buying an additional 803,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $185,328,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $115,020,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 938.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,115,000 after purchasing an additional 363,816 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

