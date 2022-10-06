Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALYGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Bally’s Price Performance

Bally’s stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.46. The company had a trading volume of 164,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,990. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $53.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.74 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.80%. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bally’s

In related news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 20,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $447,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 133.3% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Standard General L.P. boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 11,424,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,830,000 after buying an additional 1,082,780 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 74.3% during the second quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,410,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,905,000 after buying an additional 601,239 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the first quarter worth about $14,762,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 1,363.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after buying an additional 460,680 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

