Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Bally’s Price Performance

Bally’s stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.46. The company had a trading volume of 164,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,990. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $53.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69.

Insider Activity at Bally’s

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.74 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.80%. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 20,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $447,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 133.3% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Standard General L.P. boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 11,424,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,830,000 after buying an additional 1,082,780 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 74.3% during the second quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,410,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,905,000 after buying an additional 601,239 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the first quarter worth about $14,762,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 1,363.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after buying an additional 460,680 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Further Reading

