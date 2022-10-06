Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 8,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,331,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BKKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bakkt in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.
Bakkt Trading Up 2.9 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23.
Institutional Trading of Bakkt
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bakkt in the second quarter worth $30,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bakkt by 842.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 945,944 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bakkt in the second quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Bakkt by 28.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bakkt in the second quarter worth $895,000. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bakkt
Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.
