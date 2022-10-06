Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 8,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,331,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bakkt in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Get Bakkt alerts:

Bakkt Trading Up 2.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23.

Institutional Trading of Bakkt

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bakkt in the second quarter worth $30,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bakkt by 842.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 945,944 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bakkt in the second quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Bakkt by 28.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bakkt in the second quarter worth $895,000. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bakkt

(Get Rating)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.