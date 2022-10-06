Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 875 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SJNK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.11. 379,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,372,095. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00.

