Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $667,000 Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,822,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,497,000 after buying an additional 269,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,425,000 after buying an additional 1,567,866 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,203,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,671,000 after buying an additional 2,441,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,922,000 after buying an additional 24,192 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,456,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,967,000 after buying an additional 57,373 shares during the period. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 24,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,488. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.15. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 351.69%. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 77.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

