Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $631,000 Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $193,927,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,257,000 after buying an additional 3,497,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,382,000 after buying an additional 3,334,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,806,565,000 after buying an additional 2,769,943 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,001,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,014,489,000 after buying an additional 1,448,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTR. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.47.

Shares of VTR stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,857. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 769.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 3,600.72%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

