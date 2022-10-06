Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,476,000 after purchasing an additional 219,094 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 126.5% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,001,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,946 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,742,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,792,000 after purchasing an additional 37,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,606,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,437,000 after purchasing an additional 33,573 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 2,251,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,748,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

JNK stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.58. 573,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,915,812. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.42 and a 52-week high of $109.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.05 and a 200-day moving average of $95.13.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.