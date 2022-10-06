Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 829 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 209.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 885.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cfra raised their target price on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.08.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,651,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,978 shares of company stock worth $39,563,556. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDG stock traded down $5.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $546.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,230. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $608.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $596.97. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $500.08 and a fifty-two week high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $18.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.55%.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

