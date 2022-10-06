B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 480,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,721,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.76. 320,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,682,193. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.06 and its 200 day moving average is $96.89. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

