B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Purchases 1,600 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,775. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $81.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

