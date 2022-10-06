B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Makes New $134,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 30,574 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $12.38. 1,907,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,296,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

