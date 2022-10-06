B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.5% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,106,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 18,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.77.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.64. The stock had a trading volume of 94,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,937. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $4.12 per share. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

