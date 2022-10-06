B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.1% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $399.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $105.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $420.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.