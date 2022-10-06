B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.97.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,628,708. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

