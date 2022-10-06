B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Buys 97 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $305.15. 41,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.43.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

