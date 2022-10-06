B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Buys 8,479 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,850,000 after purchasing an additional 723,026 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in WestRock by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 501,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,908,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE WRK traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.26. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

