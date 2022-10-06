B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Acquires 4,031 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $385,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 80,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.60. The stock had a trading volume of 593,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,655,172. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.53. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,784,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760,736.03. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 177,222,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,503,955,882.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,784,389 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $105,760,736.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,222,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,503,955,882.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,290,656 shares of company stock worth $663,508,704. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

