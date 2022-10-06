AZ World SocialFi Price Down 29.9% Over Last Week (AZW)

AZ World SocialFi (AZW) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, AZ World SocialFi has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. AZ World SocialFi has a total market cap of $346,368.70 and $9,900.00 worth of AZ World SocialFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AZ World SocialFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AZ World SocialFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

AZ World SocialFi Profile

AZ World SocialFi was first traded on December 9th, 2021. AZ World SocialFi’s total supply is 820,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 532,200,000 tokens. The official website for AZ World SocialFi is azworld.network. AZ World SocialFi’s official Twitter account is @azworld_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. AZ World SocialFi’s official message board is azworld.medium.com.

Buying and Selling AZ World SocialFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AZ World SocialFi (AZW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AZ World SocialFi has a current supply of 820,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AZ World SocialFi is 0.00066585 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $709.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://azworld.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AZ World SocialFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AZ World SocialFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AZ World SocialFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AZ World SocialFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AZ World SocialFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.