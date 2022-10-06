AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK) Stock Price Down 7.2%

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.76 and last traded at $57.00. 4,825,118 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 3,535,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.45.

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average of $57.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SARK. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth $557,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.