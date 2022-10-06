Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $41.18

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.18 and last traded at $41.56, with a volume of 2827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Avangrid Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,740,000 after acquiring an additional 38,242 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 151,411 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 227,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 86,916 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 373.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 61,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

