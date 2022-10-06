Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $342.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.60). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

