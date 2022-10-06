Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Autodesk by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,629,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP raised its holdings in Autodesk by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 85,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,901,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $204.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $335.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,750 shares of company stock worth $7,178,020. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

