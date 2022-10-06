AutoCrypto (AU) Price Tops $0.0157 on Exchanges

AutoCrypto (AU) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One AutoCrypto token can now be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AutoCrypto has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. AutoCrypto has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $11,064.00 worth of AutoCrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AutoCrypto alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004861 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00043950 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001805 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $325.47 or 0.01622394 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00029867 BTC.

AutoCrypto Token Profile

AutoCrypto (AU) is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2021. AutoCrypto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,336,174 tokens. AutoCrypto’s official website is autocrypto.ai. The official message board for AutoCrypto is autocryptofinance.gitbook.io/autocrypto. AutoCrypto’s official Twitter account is @autocrypto_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AutoCrypto is https://reddit.com/r/autocrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AutoCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “AutoCrypto (AU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AutoCrypto has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AutoCrypto is 0.01569327 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,063.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://autocrypto.ai.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AutoCrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AutoCrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AutoCrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AutoCrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AutoCrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.