Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) Trading 2.7% Higher

Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 1.30 and last traded at 1.18. 78,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 608,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.15.

Austin Gold Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Austin Gold stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.91% of Austin Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Austin Gold Company Profile

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company's principal property the Kelly Creek Project with a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 136.8 square kilometers located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada.

