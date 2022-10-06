ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Down 0.4 %

ASML traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $467.47. The company had a trading volume of 32,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,343. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.93. The company has a market cap of $191.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $412.67 and a 12-month high of $881.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $708.10.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

