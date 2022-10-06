ASH Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $3.90 Million (ASH)

ASH (ASH) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. ASH has a total market cap of $3.90 million and $53,698.00 worth of ASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASH token can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00005671 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ASH has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003210 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010812 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00145276 BTC.

About ASH

ASH’s launch date was May 18th, 2021. ASH’s total supply is 2,379,822 tokens. ASH’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASH’s official website is burn.art.

ASH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASH (ASH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASH has a current supply of 2,379,821.56010156 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ASH is 1.15800881 USD and is up 4.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,315.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://burn.art/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

