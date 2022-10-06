Arrow Financial Corp Sells 508 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,656 shares of company stock worth $70,321,787. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.82.

NYSE:LLY opened at $331.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.73. The stock has a market cap of $315.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $226.05 and a 52 week high of $341.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

