Arrow Financial Corp Sells 350 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,425 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST stock opened at $480.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $212.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.86.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

