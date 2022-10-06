Arrow Financial Corp Sells 2,088 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after buying an additional 5,777,961 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after buying an additional 3,722,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $1,740,054,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of AT&T by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after buying an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

AT&T Stock Down 1.0 %

T opened at $15.93 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $113.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

