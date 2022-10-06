Arrow Financial Corp Sells 2,075 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

BATS IEFA opened at $55.24 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.84.

