Arrow Financial Corp Reduces Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $112.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.65. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 103.20, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $151.85.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 88.07%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.74.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

