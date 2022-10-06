Arrow Financial Corp Invests $40,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 341.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 122,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 94,643 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 603,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after buying an additional 43,158 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 33,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,037,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,342,000 after buying an additional 17,518 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VEA stock opened at $38.19 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84.

