Arrow Financial Corp Has $173,000 Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in J. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 347.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE J opened at $114.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.76 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.81 and a 200-day moving average of $130.37.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.