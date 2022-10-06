Arrow Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN)

Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 318,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 28,895 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 172,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBMN stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.