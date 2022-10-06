Arlington Partners LLC Takes Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 266.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.7 %

CNI stock opened at $113.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $106.61 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.63 and a 200-day moving average of $118.91.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.74.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.