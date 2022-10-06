Arlington Partners LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 508.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,081,000 after buying an additional 109,369 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,540 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,151,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.74.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $113.74 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $106.61 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.78%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

