Arlington Partners LLC Sells 1,455 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arlington Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $174.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.22 and its 200-day moving average is $184.51. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

