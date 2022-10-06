Arlington Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Arlington Partners LLC cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 26,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 191,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 119,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.72 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

