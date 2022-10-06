Arlington Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 666 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $48.36 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average of $54.08.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,729,020. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

