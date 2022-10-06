Arlington Partners LLC Invests $33,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $235.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.13.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

