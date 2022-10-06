Arlington Partners LLC Buys 84 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 933.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,274,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,950,000 after acquiring an additional 245,342 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,932,000 after acquiring an additional 187,039 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,750,000 after acquiring an additional 156,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $380.45 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.22 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $406.79 and a 200 day moving average of $422.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.56.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

