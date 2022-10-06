Arker (ARKER) Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Arker (ARKER) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Arker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arker has a total market cap of $391,082.73 and approximately $272,681.00 worth of Arker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arker has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003267 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Arker Profile

Arker’s launch date was November 24th, 2021. Arker’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,039,927 tokens. The official website for Arker is playarker.com. Arker’s official Twitter account is @arkercommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arker

According to CryptoCompare, “Arker (ARKER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Arker has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Arker is 0.00136521 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $343,771.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://playarker.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

