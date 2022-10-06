ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX) Trading Up 4.4%

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.28 and last traded at $13.26. Approximately 74,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 174,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86.

Institutional Trading of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 1,260.2% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 170,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 158,192 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $615,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.