Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives $89.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Barclays started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.07.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $618.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.30 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. On average, analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,271,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,580,212. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,000. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 575.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

