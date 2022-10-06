Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.3% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 15,492 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,403.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 19,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.93. The stock had a trading volume of 220,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,883. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.76.
About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
