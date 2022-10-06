Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Trading Down 2.6%

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.10. 16,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,401,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 42.12 and a quick ratio of 42.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 9,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $142,156.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,068.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $13,998,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $6,718,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 794.3% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 437,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 388,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $5,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

